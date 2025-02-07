Pakistan unveils official jersey for ICC men’s Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan cricket team’s official jersey for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 was unveiled on Friday during the grand opening ceremony of the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the national squad in their official jerseys for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“Our squad in Pakistan’s official ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jersey,” the PCB announced.

Accompanying the image, the board asked fans, “How good does it look on them?”

The post has sparked excitement among cricket enthusiasts as Pakistan gears up for the prestigious tournament.

Pakistan and New Zealand will play the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi, kicking off a tournament due to end on 9 March.