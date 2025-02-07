AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Sports

Pakistan unveils official jersey for ICC men’s Champions Trophy 2025

Published February 7, 2025

The Pakistan cricket team’s official jersey for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 was unveiled on Friday during the grand opening ceremony of the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the national squad in their official jerseys for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Champions Trophy looms large over Pakistan New Zealand clash

“Our squad in Pakistan’s official ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jersey,” the PCB announced.

Accompanying the image, the board asked fans, “How good does it look on them?”

The post has sparked excitement among cricket enthusiasts as Pakistan gears up for the prestigious tournament.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy: Ticket sale to begin today

Pakistan and New Zealand will play the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi, kicking off a tournament due to end on 9 March.

