AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits three-month high, heading for best week since September

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices in London hit their highest in almost three months on Friday and were heading for the best weekly growth since September as the return of the top metals consumer China after the Lunar New Year holidays eased fears over trade tensions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.4% to $9,407 a metric ton by 1128 GMT after hitting $9,425 for its highest since Nov 11. The contract is up 4% so far this week.

“It is China which is really fuelling the rally in the past 48 hours and since their reopen,” said Alastair Munro at broker Marex.

The most active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), which reopened on Wednesday after the holidays, gained 1.5%.

U.S. President Donald Trump delayed imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico but slapped an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese imports this week. Beijing retaliated by announcing tariffs up to 15% on some U.S. imports starting February 10, leaving room for potential negotiations.

Softer dollar underpins base metals, Shanghai copper hits near 3-week high

The markets are waiting for a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. They will speak as soon as this week, Trump’s spokesperson said on Monday.

Meanwhile, copper inventories in warehouses monitored by SHFE saw a seasonal jump by 81.5% from last release on Jan. 24 to the highest in almost five months, SHFE data showed on Friday. Zinc inventories jumped by 81.8%.

The Yangshan copper premium, a closely-watched gauge of China’s import demand, was last at $68 per ton, down from a one-year high of $76 reached on Jan. 20.

LME aluminium firmed 0.6% to $2,635.50 a ton, zinc was up 1.7% at $2,866, tin added 0.4% to $31,110, lead climbed 0.9% to $2,006.50, while nickel fell 0.2% to $15,770.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits three-month high, heading for best week since September

KSE-100 closes flat in roller-coaster session

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan to renegotiate Qatar LNG deal amid high costs, paper says

Cash-strapped PIA approves salary increase for employees

Security forces neutralise three terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz approves reforms plan to revive Pakistan’s maritime sector

Champions Trophy looms large over Pakistan New Zealand clash

Gold price per tola crosses Rs300,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to venture into real estate sector

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Read more stories