AIRLINK 183.98 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-4.24%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.8%)
FCCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.94%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.2%)
FLYNG 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
HUBC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.46%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
MLCF 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
OGDC 195.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-2.44%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
PPL 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.77%)
PRL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.82%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.82%)
SEARL 104.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.67%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SSGC 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.3%)
SYM 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.46%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.33%)
TRG 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.95%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 11,573 Decreased By -177.3 (-1.51%)
BR30 34,060 Decreased By -592.3 (-1.71%)
KSE100 110,539 Decreased By -1396 (-1.25%)
KSE30 34,459 Decreased By -565.7 (-1.62%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Softer dollar underpins base metals, Shanghai copper hits near 3-week high

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Prices of base metals rose on Thursday, with Shanghai copper notching a near three-week high, as the dollar retreated and concerns eased about a major trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China.

The most-active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.4% to 76,340 yuan ($10,478.49) a metric ton by 0513 GMT, hitting its highest since January 17.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.1% to $9,337.5 a ton.

The dollar index hovered near a one-week low. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Earlier this week, China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on some U.S. imports, escalating the trade tension between the world’s two top economies, while President Donald Trump gave temporary tariff exemptions to Mexico and Canada.

Attention will also be on China to see if the country unveils more stimulus in its National People’s Congress meeting in March, given the tariff war and concerns about slow demand.

Shanghai copper eases on US-China trade tensions

“Investors appeared to take the rising trade tensions in their stride, with market activity relatively subdued. Most will be waiting for any sign of a rebound in demand following the holidays,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist and ANZ bank.

LME aluminium firmed 0.5% to $2,628.5 a ton, zinc was up 1.4% at $2,819.5, tin added 0.2% to $30,850, lead climbed 0.5% to $2,012, and nickel rose 0.9% to $15,675.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.1% to 20,290 yuan a ton, nickel climbed 2.3% to 126,010 yuan, zinc firmed 0.7% to 23,550 yuan, lead gained 0.8% to 17,135 yuan and tin advanced 2.2% to 258,810 yuan.

Meanwhile, Washington-based global security nonprofit C4ADS said Chinese firms control about 75% of Indonesia’s nickel refining capacity, raising concerns over supply-chain control and environmental risks.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Softer dollar underpins base metals, Shanghai copper hits near 3-week high

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

Oil little changed as Trump policies continue to weigh on prices

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Read more stories