Hungary’s State Secretary meets CJCSC Gen Mirza to strengthen defence ties

State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence of Hungary, Tamás Vargha, met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday. The two leaders discussed opportunities for enhanced collaboration in defence and security, focusing on mutual benefits and shared interests.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on evolving regional dynamics and underscored the importance of deepening bilateral ties, according to the military’s media wing.

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

Vargha praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The discussions highlighted the potential for stronger defense cooperation between Hungary and Pakistan, reflecting a shared commitment to addressing global and regional security challenges.

Earlier, major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Staff, Maldives, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi.

The meeting underscored the need to strengthen defense ties, with both sides reaffirming commitment to broaden & expand existing collaboration, including military engagements and joint initiatives.

Major General Ibrahim Hilmy remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.