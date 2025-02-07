AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hungary’s State Secretary meets CJCSC Gen Mirza to strengthen defence ties

BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 06:02pm

State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence of Hungary, Tamás Vargha, met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday. The two leaders discussed opportunities for enhanced collaboration in defence and security, focusing on mutual benefits and shared interests.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on evolving regional dynamics and underscored the importance of deepening bilateral ties, according to the military’s media wing.

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

Vargha praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The discussions highlighted the potential for stronger defense cooperation between Hungary and Pakistan, reflecting a shared commitment to addressing global and regional security challenges.

Earlier, major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Staff, Maldives, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi.

The meeting underscored the need to strengthen defense ties, with both sides reaffirming commitment to broaden & expand existing collaboration, including military engagements and joint initiatives.

Major General Ibrahim Hilmy remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

ISPR General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi Tamás Vargha

Comments

200 characters

Hungary’s State Secretary meets CJCSC Gen Mirza to strengthen defence ties

KSE-100 closes flat in roller-coaster session

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan to renegotiate Qatar LNG deal amid high costs, paper says

Cash-strapped PIA approves salary increase for employees

Security forces neutralise three terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz approves reforms plan to revive Pakistan’s maritime sector

Champions Trophy looms large over Pakistan New Zealand clash

Gold price per tola crosses Rs300,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to venture into real estate sector

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Read more stories