AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
FCCL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
FFL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
HUBC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.54%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,526 Increased By 225.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 34,453 Increased By 66.2 (0.19%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-07

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

Press Release Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:57am

RAWALPINDI: Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Staff, Maldives, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi.

The meeting underscored the need to strengthen defense ties, with both sides reaffirming commitment to broaden & expand existing collaboration, including military engagements and joint initiatives.

Bangladesh Armed Forces PSO meets CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Major General Ibrahim Hilmy remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Army CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Major General Ibrahim Hilmy Pakistan and Maldives

Comments

200 characters

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories