KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said on Friday he discussed approaching meetings and battlefield developments with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Andriy Yermak said issues discussed ranged from Kellogg’s visit to Ukraine and the safety of Ukrainian civilians to meetings later this month at the Munich Security Conference.