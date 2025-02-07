AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth Football League concludes

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth Football League 2024 concluded, having sponsored over 1,300 footballers.

Over the last seven years, in partnership with Karachi United Foundation, this exemplary sporting initiative has engaged more than 7000 talented players and tens of community centres. This year’s competition saw a total of 1360 boys and girls from across Karachi participate in matches. This year’s tournament began in August 2024 and since then has seen more than 192 matches being played.

The objective of the “Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League” is to provide a platform for Youth football teams from across the underserved areas of Karachi to come together, break barriers and inculcate the spirit and culture of sport and competition.

Tasneem Mirza, Head Community Impact & Engagement, Standard Chartered Pakistan said that Standard Chartered is committed to empowering youth sports, fostering talent and creating opportunities for the next generation. This support for the SC KU Youth League reflects belief in the power of football to inspire, unite communities and instil essential life skills.

“By investing in grassroots sports through our Future Makers initiative we aim to nurture young talent and contribute to a more inclusive future for Pakistan. Together with our partners, over a seven-year period, the SC KU Youth League experience has positively impacted over 7,000 children,” she added.

Imran Ali, CEO, of Karachi United said that the Youth League consistently impresses us with its capacity to attract new players and communities each year. It has undoubtedly become the largest youth competition in Pakistan, featuring 1300+ participants, including girls, and an impressive total of 192 matches conducted over a span of four months.

“We receive outstanding feedback from community stakeholders regarding the positive impact this initiative has on their regions, and we are also discovering emerging football talent. Building on the success of this league, Karachi United is enhancing our community engagement through sports festivals and social action initiatives. This achievement would not be feasible without the support of our partners at Standard Chartered, and we are sincerely appreciative of their ongoing assistance,” he added.

