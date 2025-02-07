AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
FCCL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
FFL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
HUBC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.54%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,526 Increased By 225.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 34,453 Increased By 66.2 (0.19%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-07

Proposed amendments to NBFCs: SECP, MUFAP, AMCs & Pension Fund officials discuss

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held an extensive consultation session with representatives from the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and senior officials from Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and Pension Fund Managers.

The primary agenda was to discuss proposed amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008, focusing on cost rationalization for retail investors.

The session was chaired by the Chairman SECP, accompanied by the Commissioner of the Specialized Companies Division, the Commissioner of the Supervision Division, and senior officials from the Fund Management, Pension, and Supervision Division.

During the session, after deliberations, consensus was reached on replacing the TER Capping Regime with a Management Fee Capping approach with aim to lower the cost burden on retail investors.

It was also agreed to disallow any reimbursement of indirect expenses from the mutual funds and adequate disclosures on total expenses charged. The proposed amendments will take effect from July 1, 2025, ushering in a new era of retail-focused strategies in the mutual fund industry and allowing for smooth transition.

In addition to the expense regime reforms, discussions were held on the establishment of a Market Development Fund aimed at pooling resources for investor education. This initiative seeks to enhance financial literacy, promote savings culture among households and businesses, and strengthen the retail investor base in fund management industry.

It was also agreed that a digital strategy and roadmap for growth of mutual fund industry shall be formed, aimed at reaping the benefit of fintech, efficient payment solutions, better distribution models and enhancing financial inclusion.

It was also acknowledged that while significant progress has been made to improve customer on-boarding infrastructure in the shape of digital on-boarding, Central Gateway Portal and KYC sharing mechanisms, there is a need to further improve the customer on-boarding process by reducing unnecessary documentation and making it as seamless and user friendly as possible.

The proposed amendments also emphasize Shariah compliance for mutual and pension funds, mandating alignment with Shariah Governance Regulations.

The SECP had earlier sought public feedback through a consultation paper aimed at rejuvenating the expense and distribution regimes to reduce investor costs, foster a culture of savings, optimize returns, and expand retail participation in the capital markets.

Following this process, draft amendments to the Regulations were formally notified on January 15, 2025, initiating further industry consultation.

The session also covered recent developments in the capital market and the important role of the mutual fund industry in growth of capital markets. It was emphasized that by implementing these reforms, the SECP aims to create a more transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly mutual and pension fund industry that supports economic growth and strengthens the financial ecosystem.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Pension Fund Managers MUFAP NBFCs AMCs NBFCs amendments

Comments

200 characters

Proposed amendments to NBFCs: SECP, MUFAP, AMCs & Pension Fund officials discuss

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories