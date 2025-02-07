AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
FFL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
HUBC 126.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.64%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,507 Increased By 205.7 (0.19%)
KSE30 34,446 Increased By 59.6 (0.17%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-07

National development impossible without cheap power: Mian Zahid

Recorder Report Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 07:16am

KARACHI: The Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of the All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that national development is impossible without cheap electricity.

He said that the government should prioritize reducing electricity rates so that the public and the business community can breathe a sigh of relief and the pace of the country’s development can be increased.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the FPCCI has continuously drawn policymakers’ attention to the pillaging of IPPs, which has resulted in several cancelled and changed IPP contracts.

He said that negotiating with IPPs has saved the national exchequer Rs 400 billion, and the government has also promised a reasonable reduction in electricity tariffs.

He noted that due to the profiteering of IPPs, electricity tariffs in Pakistan are the highest in the region, while the economy has also suffered heavy losses.

He added that electricity has become so expensive that the commoner and industries cannot pay their bills.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the electricity price must be urgently reduced to Rs 25 per unit.

This will impact every sector, including the public and the economy, and make industrial and agricultural production cheaper.

He observed that this would enable Pakistan’s exports to increase by at least five billion dollars annually and facilitate the repayment of global debts.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that the current government is constantly trying to improve economic affairs, which has resulted in the inflation rate coming down to two percent and the bank mark-up also being reduced by ten percent.

The business leader said that some people are engaged in continuous and unjustified protests amid an improving economic situation. The hopes these people had pinned on the newly elected US president could not be fulfilled.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan are constantly sacrificing their precious lives to crush terrorism; it is very sad to drag them into politics, and now the frustrated politicians are planning protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Lahore.

He said that these elements have failed twice in Punjab and that success this time is unlikely, so they should join the country’s construction and development and play a positive role so that their negative impression can be remedied.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI electricity electricity rates business community Mian Zahid Hussain electricity bills cheap electricity national development

Comments

200 characters

National development impossible without cheap power: Mian Zahid

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories