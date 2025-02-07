Mayor reviews uplift work at Jodia Bazaar, Kapra Market

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has announced that a master plan aimed at the reconstruction and revitalisation of roads along with the replacement of sewerage lines in Jodia Bazaar and Kapra Market was being devised which will incorporate both traditional road materials and high-quality pavers to ensure durable and sustainable road infrastructure in these critical commercial hubs.

The master plan, he added, will include a well-defined timeline to ensure timely completion of these much-needed upgrades.

During his visit to Jodia Bazaar and Kapra Market on Thursday, Mayor Wahab, accompanied by President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani and other key stakeholders, directed the immediate deployment of essential municipal services to the area including allocation of a dedicated fire tender, a sewerage suction vehicle, and a tow truck within Jodia Bazaar’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, he assigned focal persons to oversee key urban management issues, including the restoration of streetlights, maintenance of sewerage lines, and the removal of debris and garbage in collaboration with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. In this regard, a coordination committee was formed with nominations of Afzal Zaidi, Karamullah Wasi and Noor Hassan Jokhio from KMC whereas Haris Agar, Abdul Qadir Noorani, and Saleem Lala were nominated as representatives from Jodia Bazaar and Saquib Goodluck and Sheikh Alam were nominated as representatives from Kapra Market.

Former President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, former senior vice presidents Ibrahim Kasumbi, Saquib Goodluck, and Touseef Ahmed, Former Vice President Haris Agar, Managing Committee Members Arif Lakhani and Hanif Pochi, Former Managing Committee Members Asif Haji Karim and Wasim ur Rehman, as well as representatives from Jodia Bazaar and Kapra Market were also present on the occasion.

In response to traders’ concerns regarding the ongoing sewerage/rainwater line construction work at Merry Weather Tower, Mayor Wahab assured that the development efforts would be expedited and completed before the holy month of Ramadan. Furthermore, all necessary patchwork on roads in Jodia Bazaar and Kapra Market will also be finalized before Ramadan.

To minimise disruptions, all revamping activities — including sewerage line restoration, debris clearance, and garbage removal — will be carried out after midnight, ensuring that business operations remain unaffected during daytime hours.

Addressing specific grievances about the complete choking of a sewerage line at Bombay Bazaar and the awful condition of Saleh Muhammad Street, he pledged immediate action, including the replacement of the clogged sewerage line and the restoration of Saleh Muhammad Street, to ease the hardships faced by the local business community.

To enhance parking facilities in the area, Mayor Wahab confirmed the construction of a ramp at Bolton Market building, which will accommodate up to 300 vehicles. This initiative is expected to provide much-needed relief to traders and visitors alike. Additionally, two to three designated motorcycle parking zones have also been identified in these areas to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow.

In response to concerns about unorganised overhead cables, he assured that loose cabling would be systematically arranged to improve both safety and aesthetics in the area.

Reaffirming his commitment to urban development, Mayor Wahab emphasized that the immediate restoration of streetlights and the clearance of choked sewerage lines remain top priorities.

He directed authorities to commence garbage and debris removal without delay to ensure a cleaner and more organized environment for traders and residents.

Mayor Wahab reiterated his administration’s dedication to enhancing Karachi’s commercial districts, fostering a more business-friendly atmosphere, and implementing sustainable urban improvements.

He urged local traders and residents to collaborate with the city administration to achieve long-term infrastructural advancements.

President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani expressed his appreciation for Mayor Wahab and the Sindh government’s unwavering support for the business community, particularly small traders and shopkeepers.

He acknowledged the mayor’s proactive approach in addressing key civic issues and ensuring that Karachi’s commercial areas remain conducive to business operations.

Bilwani emphasised that these efforts would significantly boost economic activity and provide a much-needed uplift to traders who have long struggled with infrastructural challenges.

He further affirmed KCCI’s commitment to working closely with local authorities to resolve civic concerns faced by the business community.

By acting as a bridge between traders and government bodies, KCCI aims to facilitate sustainable solutions that enhance commercial efficiency and urban liveability.

Bilwani reiterated that KCCI will continue to play a pivotal role in advocating for infrastructural advancements that benefit all stakeholders, ultimately contributing to the prosperity and growth of Karachi’s business landscape.

