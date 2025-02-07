Wedding of 57 couples held under Dhi Rani Programme

LAHORE: Under the Punjab Dhi Rani programme, a mass wedding ceremony for 57 couples was organized in Khanewal. Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, was the chief guest at the event, while other attendees included MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, MPAs Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, Barrister Usama Fazal, Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman, Aamir Hayat Hiraj, Rana Babar Hussain, Asghar Hayat Hiraj, former MNA Pir Aslam Bodla, Secretary of Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Salma Sulaiman, and DPO Ismail Kharrak.

The Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal congratulated the newlywed couples on behalf of the Chief Minister and conveyed her best wishes. He also distributed Dhi Rani Salami Cards among the newlyweds through which each couple received salami (monetary gift) of one lakh rupees. In addition to this, all couples were gifted a double bed, mattress, mirror, dinner set, cooking utensils, a fan, and other essential household items.

In his address, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision is to serve the people, and the Punjab Dhi Rani programme reflects her commitment to public service. He further said that the Punjab Dhi Rani programme would be remembered in history, as Maryam Nawaz Sharif is playing the role of a mother for the daughters of Punjab, standing by them like a mother.

The event was attended by district administration officials, President of the District Bar Association Mehr Iftikhar Nakiana, and notable figures from civil society.

