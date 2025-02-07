Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Maryam expresses gratitude over acquittal of PM, Hamza

LAHORE: “Alhamdulillah, Allah Almighty has vindicated us, we are grateful to Him,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing gratitude over the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The CM congratulated them on their acquittal, and expressed good wishes for them.

It may be noted that an anti-corruption court in Lahore has acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025