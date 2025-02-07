AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
HUBC 126.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PAEL 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
PPL 168.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 34.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
SEARL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,569 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,073 Increased By 38.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 110,458 Increased By 157.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 34,428 Increased By 41.8 (0.12%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Maryam expresses gratitude over acquittal of PM, Hamza

Recorder Report Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:29am

LAHORE: “Alhamdulillah, Allah Almighty has vindicated us, we are grateful to Him,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing gratitude over the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The CM congratulated them on their acquittal, and expressed good wishes for them.

It may be noted that an anti-corruption court in Lahore has acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Hamza Shehbaz PM Shehbaz Sharif Ramzan Sugar Mills case anti corruption court

Comments

200 characters

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Maryam expresses gratitude over acquittal of PM, Hamza

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories