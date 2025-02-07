Military’s clear message

EDITORIAL: It’s no surprise that the latest Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi saw a forceful warning issued by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

In unequivocal terms, he cautioned India that any misadventure against Pakistan would be met with a “brute response”. The statement comes amid rising tensions, with Indian defense officials making increasingly aggressive remarks regarding Pakistan.

Pakistan’s military leadership has made it clear that it will not tolerate any provocation from its eastern neighbour. While such tensions are not new, recent rhetoric from New Delhi has raised concerns about the potential for escalation.

Pakistan’s response underscores its policy of deterrence — while the country remains committed to peace, it will not hesitate to respond decisively if its territorial integrity is threatened.

The significance of General Munir’s statement must be seen in the broader regional security context. India has been escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and within diplomatic circles, attempting to isolate Pakistan on the global stage. At the same time, New Delhi’s increasing alignment with major western powers, particularly in military and strategic affairs, has emboldened its aggressive posturing.

However, Pakistan’s military leadership has remained steadfast in its approach. General Munir’s warning is not mere rhetoric; it reflects Pakistan’s credible defense posture.

The country has invested significantly in strengthening its deterrence capabilities, including modernising conventional forces and ensuring strategic preparedness. Any miscalculation by India could have severe consequences for regional stability.

The conference also highlighted internal security concerns, particularly in Balochistan. The military reaffirmed its commitment to tackling terrorism and insurgency, with the army chief vowing that efforts to radicalize Baloch youth and instilling a sense of deprivation in the province would be countered.

The rise in insurgent attacks, particularly from banned outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has exacerbated security challenges. The military leadership recognises that the solution is not only military but also political and economic. Accelerating socio-economic initiatives in Balochistan remains the key to countering external narratives seeking to exploit local grievances.

Terrorist groups, including those with foreign backing, have sought to destabilise Pakistan by targeting its security forces and infrastructure. The conference acknowledged that cross-border terrorism, particularly from Afghanistan, remains a serious threat.

The military leadership’s emphasis on strengthening border security and intelligence-sharing mechanisms is crucial in this regard.

The growing influence of extremist elements in Afghanistan, coupled with the Taliban administration’s reluctance to rein in anti-Pakistan groups, has only complicated the security equation.

It must be noted, though, that while the military’s firm stance against external threats is necessary, a more comprehensive approach is needed to address both external and internal security concerns.

Diplomacy must complement deterrence, and economic development must go hand in hand with military strategy. In Balochistan, addressing long-standing grievances through political dialogue and development projects will be just as crucial as military action.

Pakistan’s response to Indian provocations has been measured but resolute. The message is clear: while Islamabad desires peace, it will not be intimidated. The region’s stability depends on rational decision-making, and India would do well to recognise that any misadventure will be met with consequences it cannot afford.

