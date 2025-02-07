AIRLINK 184.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.53%)
Feb 07, 2025
Opinion Print 2025-02-07

Article 19 becomes illusory?

Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

How unfortunate it is a highly controversial bill has now become a law. A few days ago, the upper house of parliament had passed amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 despite countrywide protests against the government move by the members of journalistic community.

Now it is increasingly clear that the protests by a beleaguered Opposition, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), and media bodies didn’t work to successfully forestall its passage by both the Houses.

Be that as it may, the new amendments add Section 26 (A) to PECA law, which seeks to penalise perpetrators of ‘fake news’ online. It says anyone who intentionally spreads, displays, or transmits false information likely to cause fear, panic, or unrest in society may face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 2 million, or both.

How ironic it is that the incorporation of these amendments effectively empowers the government to be the judge and the jury on online content pertaining to itself. These amendments clearly constitute an attack on individual and Press freedoms.

The ideal of freedom of expression or opinion as enshrined in the Constitution through its Article 19 has now become illusory, to says the least.

Needless to say, freedoms of expression and opinions are personal freedoms, but are also cardinal to the proper functioning of democracy. Therefore, it will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for journalists in particular to do their work freely and without the fear of persecution.

Last but not least, those wielding power seem to have tried to insulate themselves from accountability through these amendments.

Mehdi Hassan, Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

parliament Peca journalists PECA Act PECA Amendment Bill

