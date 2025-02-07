Research urges businesses to prepare themselves for AI-driven cyber threats

ISLAMABAD: A new research by a global cybersecurity company revealed growing sense of urgency among businesses to prepare for AI-driven cyber threats keeping in view considerable gaps in cyber protection of companies.

The study Issued on Thursday also explored barriers to achieving effective cybersecurity and the dire consequences of failing to adapt.

As Artificial Intelligence reshapes the cybersecurity landscape, organizations worldwide face escalating challenges when protecting against sophisticated AI-powered attacks. Barriers such as skill shortages, lack of AI-powered tools, and the complexity of managing advanced cybersecurity infrastructures leave many organizations vulnerable.

In its latest study titled “Cyber defense & AI: Are you ready to protect your organization?” Kaspersky gathered insights from IT and Information Security professionals across SMEs and large enterprises.

The research revealed a growing sense of urgency among businesses to prepare for AI-driven cyber threats, with 19% of respondents globally stating they have considerable gaps in their cyber protection. The study also explores barriers to achieving effective cybersecurity and the dire consequences of failing to adapt.

According to the study, 44% of organizations cite the lack of AI-related cybersecurity training for employees as a critical issue. Another 44% point to the complexity of managing cybersecurity infrastructure, which makes it harder to stay ahead of attackers. The shortage of advanced tools is another key challenge. Nearly 43% of respondents admitted that their organizations lack modern AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, while 41% struggle with lack of information from external experts about the evolving AI-related threat landscape. Additionally, 39% of respondents experience the scarcity of qualified InfoSec professionals, leaving the businesses vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated threats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025