AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
FFL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 126.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
OGDC 196.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
PPL 168.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 34.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
SEARL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.36%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 66.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,579 Increased By 9.7 (0.08%)
BR30 34,122 Increased By 87.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 110,450 Increased By 148.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 34,423 Increased By 36.6 (0.11%)
Research urges businesses to prepare themselves for AI-driven cyber threats

Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: A new research by a global cybersecurity company revealed growing sense of urgency among businesses to prepare for AI-driven cyber threats keeping in view considerable gaps in cyber protection of companies.

The study Issued on Thursday also explored barriers to achieving effective cybersecurity and the dire consequences of failing to adapt.

As Artificial Intelligence reshapes the cybersecurity landscape, organizations worldwide face escalating challenges when protecting against sophisticated AI-powered attacks. Barriers such as skill shortages, lack of AI-powered tools, and the complexity of managing advanced cybersecurity infrastructures leave many organizations vulnerable.

In its latest study titled “Cyber defense & AI: Are you ready to protect your organization?” Kaspersky gathered insights from IT and Information Security professionals across SMEs and large enterprises.

The research revealed a growing sense of urgency among businesses to prepare for AI-driven cyber threats, with 19% of respondents globally stating they have considerable gaps in their cyber protection. The study also explores barriers to achieving effective cybersecurity and the dire consequences of failing to adapt.

According to the study, 44% of organizations cite the lack of AI-related cybersecurity training for employees as a critical issue. Another 44% point to the complexity of managing cybersecurity infrastructure, which makes it harder to stay ahead of attackers. The shortage of advanced tools is another key challenge. Nearly 43% of respondents admitted that their organizations lack modern AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, while 41% struggle with lack of information from external experts about the evolving AI-related threat landscape. Additionally, 39% of respondents experience the scarcity of qualified InfoSec professionals, leaving the businesses vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated threats.

