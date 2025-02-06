AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
Hamas says Trump remarks are ‘declaration of intent to occupy’ Gaza

  • Calls urgent Arab summit to confront displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
AFP Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 09:56pm

DOHA: Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Thursday warned that US President Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and displace its people was a “declaration of intent to occupy” the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian group also called for “an urgent Arab summit to confront the displacement” of Palestinians from Gaza, Qassem said in a statement.

Trump, meanwhile, doubled down on the shock plan he first announced on Tuesday and on his proposal to resettle two million Palestinians elsewhere in the Middle East.

Trump says US would take over Gaza after fighting ends

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

“No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!”

Hamas’s spokesman condemned Trump’s statements as “absolutely unacceptable”.

“Gaza is for its people and they will not leave,” Qassem said.

“We call for the convening of an emergency Arab summit to confront the displacement project,” he added.

“Trump’s remarks about Washington taking control of Gaza amount to an open declaration of intent to occupy the territory.

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

“We do not need any country to run the Gaza Strip and we do not accept replacing one occupation with another.

“We call on the Arab peoples and international organisations to take strong action to reject the Trump project.”

