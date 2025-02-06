AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
Feb 06, 2025
World

Trump says US would take over Gaza after fighting ends

Reuters Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 06:12pm

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Israel would turn the Gaza Strip over to the United States after the fighting ends and that no US soldiers would be needed there.

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians … would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region,” Trump said in a Truth Social post building on his controversial comments about Gaza’s future this week.

Saudi Arabia, in swift response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

“No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed!”

