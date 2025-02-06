AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz visits JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman, discusses national issues

BR Web Desk Published 06 Feb, 2025 08:27pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad on Thursday to inquire about his health and discuss key national and political matters, according to Radio Pakistan.

Accompanied by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, the premier prayed for Maulana’s speedy recovery, while the JUI-F leader thanked him for his goodwill.

PTI invites JUI-F for joint movement against government

The meeting highlighted efforts to address pressing issues through dialogue and collaboration.

The meeting follows PTI’s recent invitation to JUI-F to launch a joint movement against the current government.

A PTI delegation, including Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja, and Akhunzada Hussain, extended the offer during a visit to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad.

The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman assured PTI of consultations within his party.

