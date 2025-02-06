AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
World

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 47,583

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2025 06:49pm

GAZA CITY: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that the death toll from the war with Israel in the Palestinian territory had reached 47,583.

A ceasefire in Gaza agreed between Hamas and Israel has ushered in a fragile peace since January 19.

But the number of dead, published by Gaza’s health ministry, continues to rise every day as bodies discovered under the rubble are identified or people die from earlier wounds.

During the past 24 hours, 31 further deaths were recorded by the ministry, which also registered 111,633 wounded from the war.

Trump says US would take over Gaza after fighting ends

Israel has repeatedly cast doubt on the ministry’s figures, but they are considered reliable by the United Nations.

A study published in early January in the British medical journal The Lancet estimated the death toll in Gaza due to hostilities during the first nine months of the conflict was about 40 percent higher than the figures recorded by the Gaza ministry of health.

AFP is unable to independently verify the conflict’s death toll.

