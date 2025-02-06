AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
3 policemen martyred, 6 injured in Karak checkpost attack

BR Web Desk Published 06 Feb, 2025 06:37pm

Three policemen were martyred while another six were injured after armed militants attacked a police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district late on Wednesday night, Aaj News reported.

According to officials, four injured officers were immediately taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, while two personnel in critical condition were airlifted to Peshawar for specialized treatment.

Following the attack, local police forces confronted the assailants, who fled the scene before being apprehended.

At least three policemen martyred in attack on police station in Peshawar

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Karak confirmed that a large-scale police deployment was made to secure the area and launch a search operation to track down the attackers.

Authorities have also intensified regional security measures to deter further incidents and ensure public safety.

