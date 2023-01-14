AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
At least three policemen martyred in attack on police station in Peshawar

  • Police says terrorists used multiple weapons
BR Web Desk Published 14 Jan, 2023 01:24pm
At least three police personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack on Sarband Police station in Peshawar on Friday night, Aaj News reported.

Sarband is located near the Bara area of Khyber tribal district.

Deputy Superintendent Police Sardar Hussain and his two police guards lost their lives in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Badhabir area.

The police said it was coordinated from multiple directions and the terrorists used multiple weapons. They lobbed hand grenades and resorted to sniper shots and automatic guns, as per Aaj News.

Country saw 27pc hike in terrorist attacks in 2022 as compared to 2021: report

A funeral was held for the martyred police officials in Peshawar on Saturday that was attended by senior police and military officials.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has strongly condemned the terrorist attack and paid tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel.

Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) in its annual report “Pakistan Security Report 2022” said that a total of 262 terrorist attacks in Pakistan in 2022 – including 14 suicide bombings –claimed in all 419 lives and injured another 734 people.

According to the report, out of the total attacks, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out 89 terrorist attacks in Pakistan in the year 2022. The Islamic State’s Khorasan (IS-K) chapter also stepped up its attacks in the year and carried out at least 23 terrorist attacks as compared to eight in 2021.

