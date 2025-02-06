AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
World

Aga Khan’s funeral to be held in Lisbon on Saturday

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2025 06:16pm

LISBON: The funeral of Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, will take place in Lisbon on Saturday, a representative of the community said.

Prince Karim al-Husseini, 88, died on Tuesday. A ceremony to herald his successor is scheduled for next week.

The private funeral will be conducted at the Ismaili community centre in central Lisbon, in front of several hundred guests.

“This is a private event, not a big public event… It will be short and dignified,” Naguib Kheraj, a senior adviser to the Ismaili community, told a press conference on Thursday.

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

The deceased Aga Khan established the global headquarters of the Ismaili community in Lisbon in 2015.

Prince Karim was inaugurated in 1957 as the 49th imam of the Nizari Ismailis, a branch of Shia Islam that has millions of followers, notably in Central and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

His eldest son, 53-year-old Rahim Al-Hussaini, will succeed him and take on the title of Aga Khan V.

The equivalent of an inauguration of the new Aga Khan will be held on Tuesday morning at the community headquarters in Lisbon.

“It will be a private ceremony. It’s a ceremony to mark the accession of the new imam,” Kheraj said.

