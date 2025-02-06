Pakistan calls Gaza displacement proposal ‘troubling and unjust’

The Foreign Office on Thursday voiced strong concern and disapproval over proposals to displace Gaza’s population, labeling them “troubling and unjust.” It called for unified international efforts to support Gaza’s reconstruction.

“The Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two-state solution, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions”, the FO said.

Pakistan’s statement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to permanently resettle Palestinians from devastated Gaza to neighboring countries.

During key discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump referred to Gaza as a “demolition site,” sparking reactions from Pakistan and other nations.

Trump repeated his call for Jordan, Egypt and other Arab states to take in Gazans, saying Palestinians there had no alternative but to abandon the coastal strip, which must be rebuilt after nearly 16 months of a devastating war between Israel and Hamas.

The FO stated today that Pakistan has always supported and will continue to stand with the Palestinian people in their rightful struggle for self-determination.

It emphasized the need for a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The statement condemned any attempts to displace Palestinians or expand illegal settlements, calling such actions a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional peace and security.

Pakistan reiterated its demand for the return of all displaced Palestinians to their homes, including in Gaza, and called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories.

It also urged increased humanitarian aid, the removal of all obstructions, and coordinated international efforts for the swift reconstruction of Gaza.