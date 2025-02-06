AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.12 (-4.23%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.67%)
FCCL 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.57%)
FFL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
FLYNG 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
MLCF 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
OGDC 195.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-2.44%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
PPL 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.77%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.85%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.82%)
SEARL 104.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.67%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SSGC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.9%)
SYM 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.33%)
TRG 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.95%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 11,573 Decreased By -177.3 (-1.51%)
BR30 34,060 Decreased By -592.3 (-1.71%)
KSE100 110,573 Decreased By -1362.3 (-1.22%)
KSE30 34,472 Decreased By -553 (-1.58%)
Markets

Oil little changed as Trump policies continue to weigh on prices

Reuters Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 12:20pm

Oil prices edged up in Asian trading on Thursday after Saudi Arabia’s state oil company sharply raised March oil prices, but the increase was barely a blip on the biggest slide in benchmark Brent prices in nearly three months the previous day.

Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $74.69 a barrel by 0422 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 15 cents to $71.18 a barrel.

Oil prices had fallen more than 2% on Wednesday as a large build in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles signalled weaker demand, and as investors weighed the implications of a new round of U.S.-China trade tariffs, including duties on energy products.

Prices have plunged about 10% from the 2025 highs on January 15, five days before Donald Trump took over as U.S. President. Analysts expect markets to be volatile in the coming weeks.

“We can expect significant volatility in pricing over the coming weeks and months as markets scramble to weigh the impact of Trump’s new policy positions, not least regarding tariff measures,” analysts from BMI said in a note on Thursday.

A sharp increase in prices for Asian buyers by Saudi Aramco, the world’s leading oil exporter, managed to stem Wednesday’s sell-off.

Oil down amid rising US crude inventories

“After the overnight sell-off and the Saudi news, there is likely to be some buying from traders covering shorts ahead of a strong band of support in the $70/68 region,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst with IG.

The U.S. last month imposed aggressive new sanctions on Russia’s oil trade, targeting the “shadow vessels” understood to be utilised to evade trade blockades. Since assuming office, Trump has imposed tariffs on China, although they fell short of his campaign threats.

Beijing in response had announced tariffs on imports of U.S. oil, liquefied natural gas and coal on Tuesday, but China’s purchases from the U.S. are relatively modest, blunting the impact of the new measures.

“While some tariff measures could put upward pressure on oil prices, the net impact will likely be bearish, given their potentially adverse effects on the global economy and Trump’s proven willingness to offer carve-outs for energy (to limit impacts to supply),” BMI said.

