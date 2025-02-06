AIRLINK 183.98 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-4.24%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.8%)
FCCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.94%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.2%)
FLYNG 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
HUBC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.46%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
MLCF 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
OGDC 195.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-2.44%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
PPL 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.77%)
PRL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.82%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.82%)
SEARL 104.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.67%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SSGC 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.3%)
SYM 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.46%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.33%)
TRG 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.95%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 11,573 Decreased By -177.3 (-1.51%)
BR30 34,060 Decreased By -592.3 (-1.71%)
KSE100 110,539 Decreased By -1396 (-1.25%)
KSE30 34,459 Decreased By -565.7 (-1.62%)
World

Spain rejects Israel’s suggestion it should accept Palestinians from Gaza

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 01:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MADRID: Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday rejected the suggestion by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz that Spain should accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza.

“Gazans’ land is Gaza and Gaza must be part of the future Palestinian state,” Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio station RNE.

Katz ordered the army on Thursday to prepare a plan to allow the “voluntary departure” of residents from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

Gaza ‘belongs to Palestinians’, Berlin says after Trump comments

The instruction followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s shock announcement that the United States plans to take over Gaza, resettle the Palestinians living there and transform the territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

Katz added Spain, Ireland and Norway, which last year recognised a Palestinian state, are “legally obligated to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territories.”

Spain MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Jose Manuel Albares Gaza war Gaza take over

