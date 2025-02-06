AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.12 (-4.23%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.67%)
FCCL 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.57%)
FFL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
FLYNG 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
MLCF 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
OGDC 195.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-2.44%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
PPL 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.77%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.85%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.82%)
SEARL 104.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.67%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SSGC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.9%)
SYM 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.33%)
TRG 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.95%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 11,573 Decreased By -177.3 (-1.51%)
BR30 34,060 Decreased By -592.3 (-1.71%)
KSE100 110,573 Decreased By -1362.3 (-1.22%)
KSE30 34,472 Decreased By -553 (-1.58%)
South African rand weakens; traders focus on president’s address

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 12:52pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened early on Thursday as investors focussed on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address for clarity on the country’s economic and political policies.

At 0641 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5925 against the dollar , about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

Ramaphosa will deliver around 1700 GMT the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA), the first under his coalition government, which will provide investors some clarity on economic reforms and the country’s approach to structural challenges.

Although SONA has traditionally not been a market-moving event, this address could be different, analysts said.

A highlight may be the economic reforms underway, which are key to removing the country from the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist and stabilising the fiscus.

South African rand firms ahead of president’s address

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that “South Africa is confiscating land” and “certain classes of people” were being treated “very badly”. He said he would cut funding until the matter was investigated.

ETM Analytics said in a research note that Ramaphosa will want to use the opportunity of SONA to paint the country’s future efforts in a better light.

“This SONA will, therefore, be the main event of the day and capture the bulk of the market’s attention through the afternoon and evening as it receives more and more coverage,” the note added.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points at 9.06%.

