AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
BOP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.67%)
FCCL 36.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.66%)
FFL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
FLYNG 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
HUBC 126.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.54%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
KOSM 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.78%)
MLCF 42.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.07%)
OGDC 195.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-2.22%)
PACE 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.12%)
PAEL 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.01%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.29%)
PPL 167.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-2.55%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.65%)
PTC 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 103.97 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.17%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (15.53%)
SSGC 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.03%)
SYM 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
TPLP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 66.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.8%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
BR100 11,562 Decreased By -188.6 (-1.61%)
BR30 33,972 Decreased By -680.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 110,301 Decreased By -1634.2 (-1.46%)
KSE30 34,387 Decreased By -638 (-1.82%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil firms slightly as Trump policies continue to drag on prices

Reuters Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 06:43pm

LONDON: Oil prices edged up on Thursday after Saudi Arabia’s state oil company raised its March crude prices sharply, but the gains barely dented the previous day’s slide in benchmark Brent crude.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.89 a barrel by 1251 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 29 cents, also 0.4%, at $71.32.

Oil prices had plunged by more than 2% on Wednesday as a large build in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles signaled weaker demand while investors also weighed up the implications of a new round of U.S.-China trade tariffs, including duties on energy products.

Prices have tumbled by about 10% since January 15, five days before Donald Trump took over as U.S. President.

Oil down amid rising US crude inventories

“We can expect significant volatility in pricing over the coming weeks and months as markets scramble to weigh the impact of Trump’s new policy positions, not least regarding tariff measures,” BMI analysts said in a note on Thursday.

A sharp increase in prices for Asian buyers by Saudi Aramco, the world’s leading oil exporter, managed to stem Wednesday’s sell-off.

“After the overnight sell-off and the Saudi news, there is likely to be some buying from traders covering shorts ahead of a strong band of support in the $70/68 region,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Trump has been quick to impose tariffs on China, though they have fallen short of his campaign threats so far.

Beijing has responded by announcing tariffs on imports of U.S. oil, liquefied natural gas and coal on Tuesday, but China’s purchases from the U.S. are relatively modest, blunting the impact of the new measures.

“While some tariff measures could put upward pressure on oil prices, the net impact will likely be bearish, given their potentially adverse effects on the global economy and Trump’s proven willingness to offer carve-outs for energy (to limit the impact on supply),” BMI said.

Oil prices Brent crude oil global oil market

Comments

200 characters

Oil firms slightly as Trump policies continue to drag on prices

Pakistan reiterates to strengthen ‘time tested’ ties with China

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza

Barrick’s gold reserves rise in 2024 on Reko Diq project

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $46mn, now stand at $11.42bn

PM Shehbaz visits JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman, discusses national issues

Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed on Feb 14 on account of Shab-e-Barat

Trump says US would take over Gaza after fighting ends

Selling continues, KSE-100 closes over 1,600 points lower

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for legal expert assistance to ramp up privatisation efforts

Read more stories