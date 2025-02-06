PM’s decision to operationalise Gwadar Port praised

KARACHI: Faisal Dashti, Founding President of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed gratitude for the prime minister’s decision to operationalise Gwadar Port on a regular basis.

He praised the formation of a committee led by Ahsan Iqbal, tasked with working alongside stakeholders to ensure the port’s development into a fully functional, commercially viable entity. Dashti termed this a significant achievement in the long-awaited goal of making Gwadar Port operational.

He emphasised that the port’s untapped potential must now be leveraged, noting that it should have been fully exploited much earlier.

The business community and the people of Gwadar and Balochistan highly appreciate this decision, seeing it as a positive step forward. A functional port will stimulate economic activity, creating prosperity in the region.

