IBA Karachi organises ‘Annual Career Fair 2025’

KARACHI: IBA Karachi proudly hosted its Annual Career Fair 2025, organised by the IBA Career Development Center (IBA-CDC), at the IBA Main Campus. This year’s theme, “Think Next,” captured the bold and innovative spirit of students and the limitless opportunities awaiting them.

The Career Fair 2025 witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 170 companies and some seasoned professionals serving as mentors.

Representatives from various sectors, including banking and financial institutions, information technology, manufacturing, food and beverages, retail energy and resources, service sector, textiles, and pharmaceuticals engaged with the diverse pool of talented students at IBA.

Inaugurating the ceremony, Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The Annual Career Fair at IBA provides students with a vital platform to engage with industry leaders, explore career opportunities, and gain valuable insights, reflecting our commitment to producing highly employable graduates who secure jobs or launch ventures even during their academic journey.”

