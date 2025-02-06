AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-06

Dollar slides as trade war risk recedes

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

NEW YORK: The US dollar fell to its lowest in more than a week on Wednesday as investor nerves about a global trade war abated, while the Japanese yen rallied on the back of strong wage data.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six peers, was last down 0.565% at 107.44, having earlier touched its lowest since Jan. 27 at 107.29.

As US President Donald Trump looked set on Monday to impose 25% import tariffs on Mexico and Canada, the dollar jumped as much as 1.3% to 109.88.

It has since fallen around 2% after both Mexico and Canada won a one-month reprieve by beefing up border security, although the US did increase levies on China.

“In particular, the market was relieved that China didn’t hit back overly hard, and that shows that China is willing to tolerate high US tariffs for the time being,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

The euro rose 0.38% to $1.042 after dropping as much as 2.3% on Monday on fears about the global impact of tariffs and a possible extension of levies to the European Union.

The dollar fell most sharply on Wednesday against the yen, which was boosted by strong Japanese wage data and comments from a Bank of Japan official hinting at further rate hikes.

The US currency was last 1.38% lower at 152.195, its lowest since December.

“This morning’s dollar pullback looks like an extension of recent trends, with markets continuing to price out tariff risks from FX markets,” said Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe.

The dollar extended its losses against the yen after data showed that US services sector activity unexpectedly slowed in January amid cooling demand.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) slipped to 52.8 last month from 54.0 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the services PMI edging up to 54.3.

Data showed Japan’s December inflation-adjusted real wages rose 0.6% year-on-year thanks to a wintertime bonus bump.

That left traders increasing bets on more BOJ rate hikes this year, with just over 30 basis points priced in by the year-end.

Sterling was up 0.24% after hitting its highest in a month at $1.255.

Trump’s imposition of new, 10% tariffs on China knocked the yuan slightly on Monday as markets returned from an extended Lunar New Year break.

The yuan fell 0.49% in onshore trading. Its gains were capped by the People’s Bank of China setting a stronger-than-expected midpoint rate, around which the currency is allowed to trade in a 2% band.

Donald Trump US dollar dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar slides as trade war risk recedes

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Housing sector: PM likely to approve package today

Read more stories