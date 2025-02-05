AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
UK PM Starmer tells Canada’s Trudeau he welcomes global conversation on trade

Reuters Published February 5, 2025

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in a call on Wednesday that he welcomed an international conversation on the importance of trade and collaboration, Starmer’s office said.

“Discussing recent global events, the prime minister said he welcomed an international conversation on the importance of trade and collaboration between allies and partners,” a readout of the call from Downing Street said.

“The leaders also discussed the strong trading relationship between the UK and Canada”.

Trump pauses Mexico tariffs as last-ditch Canada talks continue

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump suspended his threat of steep tariffs

on Canada a day before they were to take effect, agreeing to a 30-day pause after Trudeau said he would bolster the country’s border enforcement efforts.

Britain has so far been spared the threat of tariffs. Asked whether he would impose tariffs on Britain, Trump said Britain was “out of line” when it came to trade. However, the U.S. president hinted that it could be “worked out” between the two countries.

