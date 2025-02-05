AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Jun-Oct 2024: SBP buys $3.8bn from market to increase FX reserves

Salman Siddiqui Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 08:38pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) purchased $3.8 billion from domestic foreign exchange (FX) markets from June to October 2024, as per central bank data released on Tuesday.

The central bank reports foreign exchange market interventions with a lag of three months.

The SBP’s buying of $3.8 billion led to $2.1 billion increase in the country’s foreign exchange reserves, with the remaining amount allocated towards managing the country’s debt repayments, according to a report from the Arif Habib Limited.

Source:SBP
Source:SBP

The breakup of SBP data suggested that it bought the greenback worth $573 million in June, followed by $722 million in July, $569 million in August, $946 million in September, and $1.03 billion in October 2024.

Accordingly, the foreign exchange reserves boosted by $280 million to $9.39 billion in June, but reduced by $169 million to $9.22 billion in July 2024. The reserves rose by $216 million to $9.44 billion in August, surged by $1.30 billion to $10.74 billion in September and bolstered by $466 million to $11.21 billion in October 2024.

Currently, the SBP reserves are standing at $11.37 billion as of January 24, 2025.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said last week at the monetary policy press conference that the interventions in the domestic foreign exchange markets had helped boosting the foreign exchange reserves to $11.5 billion in December 2024, and helped stabilise the rupee dollar exchange rate at Rs278-279/$ at present, as low reserves would have resulted in rupee depreciation.

“The foreign exchange reserves (held by SBP) would have not risen if the central bank had not intervened in local foreign exchange markets (to buy the US dollars),” he said.

“The non-intervention would have left the reserves at significantly lower than the December level and resulted in rupee depreciation against the greenback,” Ahmad added.

New currency notes to enter circulation in 2025, confirms SBP governor

He said the reserves were bolstered by inflows of workers’ remittances and export earnings instead through piling up the foreign debt.

“This is evident from the fact that the outstanding foreign public debt stood at $100 billion in June 2022 and it remained at less than $100 billion in December 2024. The foreign public debt owned by the government and SBP remained stagnant over the past two and half years.”

Talking to Business Recorder, AHL Research, Director Securities, Tahir Abbas said the excess foreign liquidity in the inter-bank market had allowed the central bank to absorb the surplus supplies, fulfilling the country’s short-term foreign debt liabilities smoothly.

The foreign currency supply would remain in excess in the remaining five month (Feb-Jun) of FY25.

“The upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic review scheduled for March 2025 and the subsequent receipt of around $1 billion tranche would keep the foreign currency supply in surplus compared to stagnant demand for dollars for imports,” Abbas said.

The strategy would help boosting the country’s foreign exchange reserves to above $13 billion by end of the current fiscal year on June 30, 2025, according to Abbas.

SBP State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange reserves US dollars FX reserves SBP data SBP foreign exchange reserves Pakistan foreign reserves SBP’s foreign reserves domestic foreign exchange foreign exchange market interventions

Comments

200 characters

Jun-Oct 2024: SBP buys $3.8bn from market to increase FX reserves

Gold prices hit record high as investors move to safe-haven amid tariff war

Kashmir Solidarity Day: IIOJK dispute to remain key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Shehbaz

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

US military plane deporting Indian immigrants lands in India

Saudi Arabia, in swift response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

CIA’s entire staff offered buyouts: report

Oil drops amid rising US crude inventories, Sino-US tariff war

Soft loan scheme unveiled

Read more stories