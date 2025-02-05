UNHR on Trump’s Gaza plan: international law prohibits forcible transfer or deportations

GENEVA: Any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory breaches international law, the UN Human Rights Office said on Wednesday in response to a proposal from President Donald Trump for the United States to take over Gaza.

“It is crucial that we move towards the next phase of the ceasefire, to release all hostages and arbitrarily detained prisoners, end the war and reconstruct Gaza, with full respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” said the UNHR in a statement to Reuters.

“Any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory is strictly prohibited,” it said.