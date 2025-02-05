China, on Trump proposing US takeover of Gaza, says it opposes forced transfer

BEIJING: China opposes forced transfer targeting the people of Gaza Strip, the country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to take over the region.

China hopes all parties will take ceasefire and post-conflict governance as an opportunity to bring the Palestinian issue back on the right track of political settlement based on the two-state solution, a ministry spokesperson said in a regular news briefing.