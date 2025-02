LONDON: Europe will need around 230 additional cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year compared to 2024 in order to reach a goal of filling the continent’s storages to 90% of capacity, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

European gas storages have depleted more rapidly this winter due to cold weather and a stoppage of Russian supply.