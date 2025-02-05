AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises to all-time high on Sino-US tariff war

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 11:29am

Gold prices hit a record high on Wednesday, bolstered by fears of a new trade war between the United States and China after Beijing slapped tariffs on US imports in a response to new US duties on Chinese goods.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,848.69 per ounce, as of 0253 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,853.97 earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,879.70.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is in no hurry to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to defuse the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

China imposed targeted tariffs on US imports on Tuesday and put several companies, including Google, on notice for possible sanctions, in a measured response to Trump’s tariffs.

“The next major inflection point for gold is probably the $3,000 figure… China may be more encouraged to keep buying gold for reserves if the trade war escalates,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 to hit new all-time high in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s plans for trade tariffs come with inflation risks, three Federal Reserve officials warned on Monday, with one arguing that uncertainty over the price outlook calls for slower interest rate cuts than otherwise.

While gold is considered an inflation hedge, higher interest rates could dampen its appeal among investors.

Key economic data on investors’ radar this week includes the ADP employment report due at 1315 GMT and the payrolls report on Friday, which could shed more light on the health of the US economy.

“Gold demand ought to be partially supportive for other precious metals but their sensitivity to risk appetite has seen them underperform,” said Spivak.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $32.15 per ounce, platinum edged 0.3% higher to $966.95, and palladium fell 0.9% to $981.75.

Gold Spot gold bullion gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises to all-time high on Sino-US tariff war

Kashmir Solidarity Day: IIOJK dispute to remain key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Shehbaz

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

Oil slides amid rising US crude inventories, Sino-US tariff war

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

Sweden’s deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Read more stories