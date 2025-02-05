AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025
Markets

Weaker dollar, dip in US yields of no help to Indian rupee

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 10:57am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to decline at open on Wednesday weighed by the currency’s weakness in the non-deliverable forward markets, while being unable to take advantage of the further decline in the dollar index.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 87.14-87.16 to the US dollar compared with 87.0675 in the previous session.

There “does not seem to be a specific reason” for (dollar/rupee) NDF to be higher, a currency trader at a bank said.

“If I had to provide a reason, it’s the overall direction, which is higher (on dollar rupee),” the trader said.

The rupee on Tuesday was in the 87.01-87.14 range, having to contend with the news flow on tariffs.

The rally to near 87 brought about by the US delaying tariffs on Canada and Mexico was cut short by China’s retaliation to US tariffs, to which the initial reaction of investors was to sell the Chinese yuan and avoid risk assets.

That initial reaction faded, helping the rupee recover from the lows of Tuesday’s session.

All eyes on Wednesday were on China with markets resuming trade after the Lunar New Year break.

The People’s Bank of China set a higher-than-expected yuan mid-point.

The onshore yuan was at 7.2832 to the US dollar.

Indian rupee sinks to lifetime low

Its offshore counterpart has declined past 7.36 on Tuesday.

Dollar falls further The dollar index slipped below the 108 handle after rallying to near 110 on worries over US tariffs on its trading partners.

US suspending tariffs on Mexico and Canada interrupted the upward march on the dollar.

“With tariff news flow cooling off for now and no imminent deadlines, the focus will shift back towards the US labour market,” DBS Bank said in a note.

Data released on Tuesday showed US job openings fell by the most in 14 months. US yields dropped.

