Kashmir Solidarity Day: IIOJK dispute to remain key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Shehbaz

On “Kashmir Solidarity Day” being marked on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute would remain a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The day is marked every year, to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and to draw the attention of the international community to the Indian atrocities in the IIOJK.

The government has declared February 5 as public holiday throughout the country on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Kashmir Solidarity Day

Meanwhile, in his message, the PM said that the right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law but the Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this right even after the passage of last 78 years.

“Today, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remains one of the most-militarized zones in the world. Kashmiris are living in an environment of fear and intimidation.”

The prime minister said the political activists and human rights defenders faced prolonged detention and confiscation of properties, adding the political parties, representing the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people, had been banned.

“The intent of these oppressive measures was to crush dissent,” the PM said.

Meanwhile, in his message, President Asif Ali Zardari renewed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s just and legitimate struggle for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.

“This day reminds the international community of its responsibility towards the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The United Nations must honour the commitments it had made 77 years ago and support the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination,“ the president said in his message.

“Pakistan will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

We will continue to extend our full moral, diplomatic and political support to their just struggle for the realisation of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.“

Moreover, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar strongly condemned the atrocities being committed against the people of IIOJK, as per APP.

“The Kashmiri people are continuing their struggle for their fundamental rights,” he said adding that they should be given the right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.