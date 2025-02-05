Kashmir Solidarity Day

Throughout history, many nations have struggled for their freedom and rights. According to the United Nations Charter, the right to self-determination is a fundamental right of every nation, allowing them to decide their political, social, and economic future.

However, history has also taught us that international laws and agreements alone are not enough; rather, the determination of the people, continuous resistance, and global support play a crucial role in the success of any movement.

At the time of the partition of the Indian subcontinent, the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was an autonomous entity, covering an area of 69,547 square miles.

After the end of British rule in 1947, a dispute arose between India and Pakistan, leading to the division of Kashmir into two parts: Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Illegally Occupied Kashmir), covering 39,102 square miles, with Srinagar as its capital, and Pakistan-administered Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, covering 25,000 square miles with Muzaffarabad as AJK’s capital.

The current population of Kashmir is approximately 13 million, with 80% of them being Muslims. Several UN resolutions explicitly state that the people of Kashmir should be given the right to decide their future. However, due to India’s intransigence and the global community’s silence, this issue remains unresolved to this day.

In 1846, under the Treaty of Amritsar, the British sold Jammu and Kashmir to Maharaja Gulab Singh for 7.5 million Nanak Shahi rupees, placing the region under Dogra rule. The Kashmiri people suffered under oppression during this period, and Muslims were treated as second-class citizens.

At the time of the Partition of India in 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh announced Kashmir’s accession to India on October 26, 1947, despite the Muslim-majority population’s desire to join Pakistan. This led to the first war between India and Pakistan, which ended in 1949 after UN mediation, establishing a ceasefire line.

In 1948, the United Nations passed Resolution 47, granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination through a plebiscite to choose between India and Pakistan.

However, India ignored this resolution and continued its illegal occupation of Kashmir, imposing military control over the region. Today, over 1 million Indian troops are stationed in Indian-occupied Kashmir, making it one of the most militarized regions in the world. Due to India’s brutal laws and military actions, the basic human rights of Kashmiris continue to be violated.

On August 5, 2019, India revoked Article 370 and 35A of its Constitution, stripping Kashmir of its special status. Through this move, India illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir into its union.

For more than five months, Kashmir was placed under a complete lockdown, with the internet and communication networks shut down, and Kashmiri leaders imprisoned. India introduced new domicile laws, allowing millions of non-Kashmiris to settle in the region in an attempt to change its demographic structure.

According to reports from the United Nations Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International, over 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred since 1990, more than 10,000 Kashmiris have disappeared, over 12,000 women have been raped and more than 7,000 mass graves have been discovered.

Pakistan has always supported the right to self-determination for Kashmiris and continues to take all possible diplomatic and political measures. Every year, February 5 is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, during which people express their unwavering support for Kashmiris. The Kashmir issue is highlighted on international platforms, and organizations such as the United Nations and various human rights groups are informed about Indian atrocities in Kashmir. Pakistan’s armed forces have always responded forcefully to Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LOC).

Pakistan and India are both nuclear powers, and Kashmir remains the most critical dispute between them.

In February 2019, after the Indian Air Force violated Pakistani airspace, Pakistan shot down an Indian fighter jet and captured pilot Abhinandan, proving to the world that Pakistan is fully capable of defending its sovereignty.

If the Kashmir issue is not resolved, it could threaten the peace and stability of South Asia. The United Nations and global powers must find an immediate and just solution to this conflict to ensure regional security.

The people of Kashmir have been fighting for their freedom for over seven decades, and their sacrifices will never go in vain.

According to UN resolutions, Kashmiris must be granted their right to self-determination, and the international community must pressurize India to end its policies of oppression and violence. This is not just a momentary struggle; but an ongoing resistance that will continue until the people of Kashmir achieve their rightful freedom.

“Yaraan-e-Jahan kehte hain Kashmir hai Jannat”

“Jannat kisi Kafir ko mili hai na milegi.”

