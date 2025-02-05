Bears take control

KARACHI: A bearish trend continued and Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday closed in the red zone as investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index plunged by 809.63 points or 0.72 percent and closed at 111,935.38 points. The index hit 113,649.08 points intraday high and 111,828.11 points intraday low.

The daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 436.325 million shares as compared to 401.456 million shares traded on Monday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 23.225 billion against previous session’s Rs 20.351 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 106.04 points or 0.89 percent to close at 11,749.68 points with total daily turnover of 375.166 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 363.96 points or 1.04 percent to close at 34,608.67 points with the daily trading volumes of 247.451 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $1.274 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 106 billion to Rs 13.827 trillion. Out of total 440 active scrips, 255 closed in negative and 129 in positive while the value of 56 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 54.615 million shares however lost Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 1.58 followed by Cnergyico PK that inched down by Rs 0.04 to close at Rs 7.49 with 21.090 million shares. K-Electric closed at Rs 4.43, down Rs 0.01 with 20.621 million shares.

Sazgar Engineering Works and Bata Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 78.01 and Rs 28.54 respectively to close at Rs 1,140.96 and Rs 1,968.16 while Rafhan Maize Products Company and Sapphire Textile Mills were the top losers declined by Rs 86.15 and Rs 39.64 respectively to close at Rs 9,397.18 and Rs 1,165.68.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the market showed a negative performance in the trading session, with the index hitting a high of 113,649 points and falling to an intraday low of 111,828 points before settling at 111,935 points, down by 810 points or 0.72 percent. This decline was mainly due to local institutional selling.

The drop was largely driven by ENGOH, MTL, FFC, BAHL, and PPL, which together contributed 430 points to the loss.

BR Automobile Assembler Index plunged by 318.96 points or 1.47 percent to close at 21,323.62 points with total turnover of 12.764 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 28.68 points or 0.26 percent to close at 11,147.63 points with 40.732 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 249.89 points or 0.81 percent to close at 30,542.95 points with 63.812 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 158.74 points or 0.88 percent to close at 17,972.60 points with 29.106 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index decreased by 130.53 points or 1.15 percent to close at 11,264.06 points with 30.943 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 6.34 points or 0.12 percent to close at 5,359.17 points with 78.528 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bearish on global trade war worries after US tariffs and slump in global crude oil prices.

He said political noise, rupee instability, suspension of USAID and concerns for foreign outflows played a catalytic role in bearish activity.

