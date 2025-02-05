AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

Customs thwart bid to smuggle weapons to Oman

Muhammad Ali Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

KARACHI: Customs authorities at Port Qasim have thwarted a sophisticated attempt to smuggle substantial number of weapons concealed within a shipment of ceiling fans bound for Oman.

According to the details, the Collectorate of Customs Exports discovered 1,464 pistols (30 Bore and 9MM) concealed inside the plastic bases of ceiling fans during a joint inspection with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The weapons were found in a 40-foot container that was declared to contain 2,060 ceiling fan units destined for Salalah, Oman.

Customs confiscates 39,000 litres of smuggled diesel

The smuggling attempt was initially flagged when the automated Risk Management System (RMS) in WeBOC marked the container for physical examination through the Red Channel.

During the inspection process, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) placed a hold on the shipment to search for illegal substances, though no narcotics were found.

“The pistols were tactfully concealed within the cavity of ceiling fan plastic bases and were tightly sealed,” sources said. “Our team had to break open the casings with hammers to access the hidden compartments.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

customs Port Qasim Oman ANF FBR WeBOC smuggle weapons

Comments

200 characters

Customs thwart bid to smuggle weapons to Oman

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories