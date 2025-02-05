Customs thwart bid to smuggle weapons to Oman

KARACHI: Customs authorities at Port Qasim have thwarted a sophisticated attempt to smuggle substantial number of weapons concealed within a shipment of ceiling fans bound for Oman.

According to the details, the Collectorate of Customs Exports discovered 1,464 pistols (30 Bore and 9MM) concealed inside the plastic bases of ceiling fans during a joint inspection with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The weapons were found in a 40-foot container that was declared to contain 2,060 ceiling fan units destined for Salalah, Oman.

The smuggling attempt was initially flagged when the automated Risk Management System (RMS) in WeBOC marked the container for physical examination through the Red Channel.

During the inspection process, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) placed a hold on the shipment to search for illegal substances, though no narcotics were found.

“The pistols were tactfully concealed within the cavity of ceiling fan plastic bases and were tightly sealed,” sources said. “Our team had to break open the casings with hammers to access the hidden compartments.”

