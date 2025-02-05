Extension granted to STZA chairperson Azfar Manzoor

ISLAMABAD: The government has granted extension to Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Chairperson Azfar Manzoor.

Manzoor, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, is presently posted as special secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

The Establishment Division issued a notification in this regard. The notification stated; The additional charge of the post of Chairperson, Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), granted to Azfar Manzoor, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Special Secretary, Information Technology and Telecom-munication Division, is extended w.e.f. 23-01-2025 till the date of his superannuation i.e. 26-02-2025 or the appointment of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier.

