Construction of six canals: Save Indus Movement announces protest campaign

KARACHI: The Save the Indus Movement has announced to launch a decisive campaign against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River.

In a crowded press conference held on Tuesday after an important meeting here at the Functional League House, the leaders announced a major protest demonstration in Karachi on April 27. They also expressed support for the Anti-Canal Action Committee’s protest in Larkana on February 13 and announced a protest rally from Sehwan to Mehar on February 16.

During the month of Ramadan in March, Iftar gatherings will be organised to mobilise the public against the unconstitutional decision to build canals on the Indus River.

The leaders warned the government to withdraw the decision to build canals on the Indus.

In their press conference, Save the Indus Movement leaders Syed Zain Shah, Dr Safdar Abbasi, Sardar Abdul Rahim, Hafiz Tahir Majid, Dr Masroor Sial, Barrister Husnain Mirza, Manan Sheikh, and others stated that the construction of six new canals on the Indus River is an issue concerning the survival of future generations of Sindh. They accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of compromising on the interests of Sindh.

Two resolutions were unanimously passed at the meeting. The first resolution condemned the PPP’s ‘duplicity’ on the issue of the six canals on the Indus, criticising it for approving the project. The meeting demanded that Asif Zardari openly condemn the project and publicly deny any consent given for its construction.

