AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

Construction of six canals: Save Indus Movement announces protest campaign

Press Release Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

KARACHI: The Save the Indus Movement has announced to launch a decisive campaign against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River.

In a crowded press conference held on Tuesday after an important meeting here at the Functional League House, the leaders announced a major protest demonstration in Karachi on April 27. They also expressed support for the Anti-Canal Action Committee’s protest in Larkana on February 13 and announced a protest rally from Sehwan to Mehar on February 16.

During the month of Ramadan in March, Iftar gatherings will be organised to mobilise the public against the unconstitutional decision to build canals on the Indus River.

The leaders warned the government to withdraw the decision to build canals on the Indus.

In their press conference, Save the Indus Movement leaders Syed Zain Shah, Dr Safdar Abbasi, Sardar Abdul Rahim, Hafiz Tahir Majid, Dr Masroor Sial, Barrister Husnain Mirza, Manan Sheikh, and others stated that the construction of six new canals on the Indus River is an issue concerning the survival of future generations of Sindh. They accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of compromising on the interests of Sindh.

Two resolutions were unanimously passed at the meeting. The first resolution condemned the PPP’s ‘duplicity’ on the issue of the six canals on the Indus, criticising it for approving the project. The meeting demanded that Asif Zardari openly condemn the project and publicly deny any consent given for its construction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Construction Indus River Construction canals Indus Movement

Comments

200 characters

Construction of six canals: Save Indus Movement announces protest campaign

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories