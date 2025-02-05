PECA law assailed

FAISALABAD: The PECA Act is a draconian law that stifles society and undermines freedom of expression. This issue affects not only journalists and media owners but also the fundamental rights of every citizen. It is imperative that all sections of society stand up against it.

These views were expressed by representatives of civil society during a consultation meeting on the PECA Amendment Act 2025, organized by the Faisalabad Union of Journalists and Awam Pakistan.

Attendees, including General Secretary FUJ Hamid Yasin, PFUJ FEC member Nadeem Javed, Executive Director Awam Pakistan Naseem Anthony, SVP FUJ Amir Afreedi, VP FUJ Haider Abbas, and others, shared their perspectives and highlighted various aspects of the PECA Act.

The participants urged the government to comprehensively define “fake news” before enacting such legislation. They emphasized the need to distinguish between news and opinion when applying the law. The authority, they suggested, should be independent, modeled after the National Commission of Human Rights, and free from government influence.

