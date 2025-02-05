Starlink set to launch services in Pakistan by June

ISLAMABAD: Starlink Internet Services (Private) Ltd is expected to commence its services in Pakistan by June, as 90 percent of the registration process has been completed.

This was revealed by Sabheen Ghoury, parliamentary secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee.

The committee which met with Syed Aminul Haq in the chair here on Tuesday was also informed that to operate legally in Pakistan, Starlink must first register with the Pakistan Space Regulatory Board (PSRB), following which, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will issue the necessary licence

However, senior officials on condition of anonymity revealed that Starlink is yet to get security clearance – a prerequisite for obtaining licence and launching services in Pakistan.

Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired) said that the PTA would issue licence to Starlink, once it registers with the Pakistan Space Regulatory Board (PSRB). In addition to Starlink, Chinese firm Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST) has also applied for a licence to provide satellite-based internet services in Pakistan.

Committee Member Ahmad Atteeq Anwer raised concerns about data security. He stressed the need for caution, stating, “Protection of user data is important for all of us.”

These concerns align with global debates on satellite internet security, as countries grapple with the implications of private entities handling sensitive data. The committee directed for expediting the process with Starlink to ensure the provision of internet services in the country.

The committee expressed its displeasure over the delay in taking necessary steps for digitisation in the country, the launch of services of Starlink and Chinese companies, and the slow pace of projects related to the construction of IT parks.

