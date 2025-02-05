Govt to set up police stations to take action against profiteers

KARACHI: Government of Sindh has decided to set up police stations specifically to take action against profiteers.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Syed Waqar Mehdi Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Chief Minister’s Inspection team and Usman Ghani Hingoro Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Bureau of Supply and Prices Sindh in which it was decided to take action against profiteers across the province of Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Agriculture Supply and Prices, Dr Shakir Qayuum Khanzada, Director General Bureau of Supply and Prices, DG Agriculture Marketing and other officers from the Agriculture Department.

During the meeting, Hingoro said that steps shall be taken to establish police stations to take action against profiteers. The police stations shall be staffed by Bureau of Supply and Prices and police Constables.

He said that it is imperative to stabilise prices of essential commodities and to stop hoarding. It was further deliberated that all godowns shall be registered before the holy month of Ramzan 2025. Special stalls will be setup in Bachat bazaars with discounted prices and that notified rates will be implemented of fruits and vegetables. Complaint centres will be established before the advent of holy month of Ramzan so that consumers may lodge complaint. However, Syed Waqar Mehdi informed that officers will be put to special duties to monitor bazaars and to discourage hoarding and profiteering.

