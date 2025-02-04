AIRLINK 191.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.35%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
HUBC 127.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
OGDC 200.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.33%)
PACE 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
PAEL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.34%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-2.31%)
PRL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-7.07%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.05%)
SEARL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.54%)
TRG 65.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.98%)
WAVESAPP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.75%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,766 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.76%)
BR30 34,650 Decreased By -322.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -810.3 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,048 Decreased By -312 (-0.88%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM to meet Trump on Feb 6-8 US trip

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2025 01:59pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will meet President Donald Trump on a visit to the United States this week, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

“If circumstances permit, he will visit the United States from February 6-8 and hold (his) first face-to-face Japan-US summit meeting with President Trump in Washington DC,” Hayashi said.

“Through this visit we hope to build a strong relationship of trust with the new US administration and take the US-Japan alliance to new heights,” he added.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Ishiba wants to discuss increasing imports of US shale gas with Trump – chiming with the president’s pledge to “drill, baby, drill”.

Ishiba held a brief telephone call in November with then-president-elect Trump, and had reportedly unsuccessfully sought to meet with him before his inauguration in January.

However, Trump in December hosted Akie Abe – the widow of Japan’s assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe – for a private dinner with Melania Trump at their Florida residence.

Last week, Ishiba stressed the importance of close ties with the United States for regional stability.

“As the balance of power in the region undergoes a historic change, we must deepen Japan-US cooperation further, in a concrete manner,” Ishiba told parliament.

Tokyo must also “continue to secure the US commitment to the region, to avoid a power vacuum leading to regional instability”, he added in a policy speech.

Japan, US planning meeting between PM Ishiba and President Trump on Feb 7, Asahi reports

His comments underscored jitters over China’s military build-up in the Asia-Pacific and Trump’s “America First” policies, which may include demanding that allies such as Japan shoulder a larger proportion of defence costs.

Japan and the United States are key defence allies and each other’s top foreign investors.

Also in December – ahead of Ishiba – Masayoshi Son, head of Japanese tech investor SoftBank, stood beside Trump to announce a $100 billion investment in the United States.

Son also attended Trump’s inauguration, followed by an announcement that SoftBank would lead a $500 billion project called Stargate to build AI infrastructure in the United States along with cloud giant Oracle and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Then on Monday evening, Son and OpenAI chief Sam Altman met Ishiba, and discussed extending “Stargate into Japan”, Son told reporters afterwards.

“We want to create the cutting-edge AI infrastructure – what I mean by that is the world’s biggest, cutting-edge AI data centres,” Son said, without giving further details.

US President Donald Trump Yoshimasa Hayashi Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba AI infrastructure Japan US

Comments

200 characters

Japan PM to meet Trump on Feb 6-8 US trip

Aurangzeb says will urge CJP to fast-track tax cases

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Oil falls amid US tariff pause on Mexico, Canada

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Read more stories