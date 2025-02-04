AIRLINK 191.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.35%)
Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg to become Norway's finance minister, local media report

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OSLO: Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was set to become Norway’s new finance minister on Tuesday as part of a cabinet reshuffle, broadcaster NRK and business daily DN reported, citing anonymous sources.

Stoltenberg, a Labour Party veteran politician, was prime minister of Norway in 2000-2001 and 2005-2013.

NATO says over 300,000 troops now on high readiness

He headed the Western military alliance for a decade, stepping down last year, including during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term.

Norway’s eurosceptic Centre Party quit the government on Thursday in a dispute over the adoption of European Union energy policies, leaving the centre-left Labour to rule alone eight months before an election.

