Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports increased by 9.98 percent during the first seven months (July-January) of current fiscal year 2024-25 and stood at $19.551 billion compared to $17.777 billion during the same period of last fiscal year (2023-24).

Trade deficit widened by 2.84 per cent during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of last fiscal year and widened by 17.78per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in January 2025 when compared to the same month of last fiscal year, revealed the trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data showed that trade deficit widened by 2.84 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year and stood at $13.488 billion compared to $13.116 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

H1 exports soar 10.52pc to $16.561bn YoY

The country’s imports increased by 6.95 per cent and stood at $33.039 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 compared to $30.893 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s trade deficit in January 2025 widened by 17.78 per cent YoY to $2.313 billion as compared to a deficit of $1.964 billion recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by the PBS.

Imports registered 10.04 per cent growth and stood at $5.233 billion in January 2025 when compared to $4.756 billion during the same month of last fiscal year. Exports registered 4.59 per cent growth and stood at $2.920 billion in January when compared to $2.792 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

