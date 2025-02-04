Food safety a must for heath, economic objectives: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan faces multiple food-related challenges, including malnutrition and foodborne diseases, particularly among children and the general population, making food safety a top priority.

The minister expressed these views addressing an Inception Workshop on Food Control System Assessment for Pakistan on Monday.

The workshop was onganised by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning.

The event brought together key stakeholders from the government, international organisations, private sector representatives, ministries and the food industry to discuss the pressing challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s food safety and quality landscape.

The minister for planning reaffirmed that ensuring food safety is not only essential for the health and well-being of citizens but is also critical for achieving Pakistan’s economic objectives.

He said that under “Uraan Pakistan”, exports will be the key driver of economic growth, and Pakistan, with its vast agricultural potential, can generate significant value from the export of agricultural and food products.

However, he stressed that for Pakistan to fully leverage this potential, its essential not only to understand global food safety certifications, regulations, and standards but also ensure strict compliance. He called for a collaborative effort among government departments, agencies, and the private sector to identify existing gaps in food safety regulations and practices.

He emphasised the importance of formulating comprehensive action plans and implementing strategies that align Pakistan’s food safety protocols with global best practices.

He expressed confidence that the deliberations from the workshop would result in a clear roadmap, and the forthcoming report would provide a structured path forward for strengthening Pakistan’s food safety framework. He thanked the FAO for taking the lead in this initiative and reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting efforts to enhance food safety regulations in Pakistan.

The event featured a presentation on the assessment of Pakistan’s food safety regulatory framework by Catherine Bessy, senior food safety officer FAO Headquarters, Rome.

She emphasised that food safety and quality are fundamental to citizen well-being and economic development.

Highlighting the impact of foodborne illnesses, she noted that one in five people in Pakistan suffer from such illnesses, twice the global average, leading to an estimated productivity loss of USD 1.7 billion annually.

Nadia Rahman, Member (Food Security and Climate Change), Planning Commission provided insights into Pakistan’s key food safety challenges and priorities, calling for stronger collaboration between national and provincial stakeholders and partnership-driven solutions to strengthen food security. She assured full support from the government to enhance food quality regulations.

Major General Ayub Ahsan, Director General LIMS emphasised that international trust and transparency are crucial for strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural trade and economic growth.

He highlighted the potential for Pakistan’s premium agriculture products — such as mangoes, rice, and citrus — to gain a stronger foothold in global markets if stringent food safety standards are effectively implemented.

The event concluded with a strong commitment from all participants to work collectively in advancing Pakistan’s food safety and quality regulatory framework, ensuring compliance with global food safety standards, strengthening trade opportunities, and protecting consumers.

This inception workshop marks the beginning of a strategic roadmap towards a safer and more robust food regulatory system in Pakistan, ensuring food security, public health, and compliance with international trade requirements.

The workshop commenced with welcome remarks by Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, who emphasised the need for strategies that enhance public health while fostering economic growth through trade and food security. She outlined four key international principles of food safety assessment: i) Primary Consumption Standards – Ensuring food safety from production to consumption; ii) Defined roles and responsibilities – Assigning clear accountability across the supply chain; iii) Science-Based Risk Assessment - Grounding decisions in evidence-based risk analysis; and iv) Supply chain transparency – Strengthening regulatory frameworks to ensure compliance.

